How To Know If Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) Is Expensive At $0.06.

In last trading session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) saw 3.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.06 trading at $0.0 or -0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.06M. That closing price of SBFM’s stock is at a discount of -2233.33% from its 52-week high price of $1.40 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.71%, in the last five days SBFM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.06 price level, adding 2.28% to its value on the day. Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -79.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.87% in past 5-day. Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) showed a performance of -76.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.6 million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.