How To Know If Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) Is Expensive At $0.06.

In last trading session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) saw 3.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.06 trading at $0.0 or -0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.06M. That closing price of SBFM’s stock is at a discount of -2233.33% from its 52-week high price of $1.40 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.71%, in the last five days SBFM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.06 price level, adding 2.28% to its value on the day. Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -79.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.87% in past 5-day. Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) showed a performance of -76.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.6 million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.97% during past 5 years.
SBFM Dividends
Sunshine Biopharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 03 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 17.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.89% institutions for Sunshine Biopharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at SBFM for having 2.19 million shares of worth $1.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.