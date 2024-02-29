How To Know If Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) Is Expensive At $1.20.

In last trading session, Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at $0.22 or 22.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.76M. That closing price of SMFL’s stock is at a discount of -8040.83% from its 52-week high price of $97.69 and is indicating a premium of 73.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.95%, in the last five days SMFL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.20 price level, adding 13.04% to its value on the day. Smart for Life Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.13% in past 5-day. Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) showed a performance of -21.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Smart for Life Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.86% while that of industry is 18.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -41.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3 million for the same.
SMFL Dividends
Smart for Life Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.16% institutions for Smart for Life Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at SMFL for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 83128.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64008.0.