How To Know If Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) Is Expensive At $1.20.

In last trading session, Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at $0.22 or 22.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.76M. That closing price of SMFL’s stock is at a discount of -8040.83% from its 52-week high price of $97.69 and is indicating a premium of 73.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 22.95%, in the last five days SMFL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.20 price level, adding 13.04% to its value on the day. Smart for Life Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.13% in past 5-day. Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) showed a performance of -21.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.