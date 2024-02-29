How To Know If Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Is Expensive At $13.84.

In last trading session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.84 trading at $0.62 or 4.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52B. That closing price of SGML’s stock is at a discount of -211.99% from its 52-week high price of $43.18 and is indicating a premium of 24.42% from its 52-week low price of $10.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.69%, in the last five days SGML remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $13.84 price level, adding 2.19% to its value on the day. Sigma Lithium Corporation’s shares saw a change of -56.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.70% in past 5-day. Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) showed a performance of -38.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.16 million shares which calculate 6.33 days to cover the short interests.