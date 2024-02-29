How To Know If Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) Is Expensive At $0.62.

In recent trading session, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at $0.08 or 14.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.41M. That most recent trading price of RDHL’s stock is at a discount of -1385.48% from its 52-week high price of $9.21 and is indicating a premium of 58.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.84%, in the last five days RDHL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, subtracting -3.78% to its value on the day. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of -57.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.81% in past 5-day. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) showed a performance of 2.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.62 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.