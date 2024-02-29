How To Know If Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Is Expensive At $105.09.

In recent trading session, Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) saw 9.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $105.09 trading at $17.79 or 20.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.38B. That most recent trading price of OKTA’s stock is at a premium of 12.09% from its 52-week high price of $92.38 and is indicating a premium of 38.11% from its 52-week low price of $65.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.38%, in the last five days OKTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $105.09 price level, adding 6.24% to its value on the day. Okta Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.69% in past 5-day. Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) showed a performance of 23.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.32 million shares which calculate 2.08 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Okta Inc (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Okta Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 46.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.13% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.40% in the current quarter and calculating 48.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

32 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $584.78 million for the same. And 31 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $608.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.27% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.09% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

OKTA Dividends

Okta Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 29 and June 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.53% institutions for Okta Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at OKTA for having 15.16 million shares of worth $1.05 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 12.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $884.65 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.83 million shares of worth $334.96 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.66 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $305.53 million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.