How To Know If NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Is Expensive At $5.31.

In recent trading session, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw 2.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.31 trading at $0.19 or 3.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.77M. That most recent trading price of NRBO’s stock is at a discount of -43.13% from its 52-week high price of $7.60 and is indicating a premium of 45.57% from its 52-week low price of $2.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 78310.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.78%, in the last five days NRBO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $5.31 price level, adding 9.23% to its value on the day. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 43.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.34% in past 5-day. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) showed a performance of 58.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 94.94% while that of industry is 15.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 94.60% in the current quarter and calculating -24.70% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 70.48% during past 5 years.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.90% institutions for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NRBO for having 42220.0 shares of worth $18454.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 23869.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10433.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1984.0 shares of worth $867.0 or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2846.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1459.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.