How To Know If Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) Is Expensive At $1.00.

In last trading session, Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at -$0.21 or -17.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.87M. That closing price of MNPR’s stock is at a discount of -241.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.41 and is indicating a premium of 73.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.36%, in the last five days MNPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 42.2% to its value on the day. Monopar Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 193.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 75.44% in past 5-day. Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) showed a performance of 177.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 62840.0 shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Monopar Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 47.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.28% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.80% in the current quarter and calculating 10.50% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.97% during past 5 years.

MNPR Dividends

Monopar Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.64% institutions for Monopar Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MNPR for having 99176.0 shares of worth $84795.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 41892.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35817.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 52392.0 shares of worth $44795.0 or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 45167.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $38617.0 in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.