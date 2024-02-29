How To Know If Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Is Expensive At $0.42.

In last trading session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.0 or 0.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $74.60M. That closing price of LICY’s stock is at a discount of -1366.67% from its 52-week high price of $6.16 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.05%, in the last five days LICY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 10.64% to its value on the day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s shares saw a change of -28.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.71% in past 5-day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) showed a performance of -18.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.33 million shares which calculate 5.35 days to cover the short interests.