How To Know If Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) Is Expensive At $0.26.

In last trading session, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw 2.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at -$0.02 or -6.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.14M. That closing price of KZIA’s stock is at a discount of -546.15% from its 52-week high price of $1.68 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 630.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.81%, in the last five days KZIA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 21.21% to its value on the day. Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR’s shares saw a change of -40.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.49% in past 5-day. Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) showed a performance of -23.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45930.0 shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.