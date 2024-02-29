How To Know If Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) Is Expensive At $0.26.

In last trading session, Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw 2.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at -$0.02 or -6.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.14M. That closing price of KZIA’s stock is at a discount of -546.15% from its 52-week high price of $1.68 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 630.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.81%, in the last five days KZIA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 21.21% to its value on the day. Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR’s shares saw a change of -40.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.49% in past 5-day. Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA) showed a performance of -23.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45930.0 shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.
Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.37% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60k for the same.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.22% during past 5 years.
KZIA Dividends
Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and February 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.54% institutions for Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at KZIA for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 68224.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79139.0.