How To Know If Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Is Expensive At $2.75.

In last trading session, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.75 trading at $0.15 or 5.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.43M. That closing price of GRYP’s stock is at a discount of -612.73% from its 52-week high price of $19.60 and is indicating a premium of 47.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 118.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.77%, in the last five days GRYP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $2.75 price level, adding 10.13% to its value on the day. Gryphon Digital Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.79% in past 5-day. Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) showed a performance of -62.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32229.999999999996 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.
Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (GRYP) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -54.60% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.81 million for the same.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -219.41% during past 5 years.
GRYP Dividends
Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 19 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 36.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.09% institutions for Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.