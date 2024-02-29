How To Know If Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Is Expensive At $2.75.

In last trading session, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.75 trading at $0.15 or 5.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.43M. That closing price of GRYP’s stock is at a discount of -612.73% from its 52-week high price of $19.60 and is indicating a premium of 47.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 118.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.77%, in the last five days GRYP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $2.75 price level, adding 10.13% to its value on the day. Gryphon Digital Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.79% in past 5-day. Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) showed a performance of -62.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32229.999999999996 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.