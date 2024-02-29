How To Know If GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Is Expensive At $36.02.

In recent trading session, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw 2.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.02 trading at $0.44 or 1.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.33B. That most recent trading price of GFL’s stock is at a discount of -8.44% from its 52-week high price of $39.06 and is indicating a premium of 25.4% from its 52-week low price of $26.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.24%, in the last five days GFL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $36.02 price level, adding 2.75% to its value on the day. GFL Environmental Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.10% in past 5-day. GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) showed a performance of 5.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.24 million shares which calculate 5.68 days to cover the short interests.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GFL Environmental Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.17% while that of industry is 12.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.33 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.53 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.36 billion and $1.46 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.20% while estimating it to be 5.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.81% during past 5 years.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.36% institutions for GFL Environmental Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. is the top institutional holder at GFL for having 53.78 million shares of worth $2.09 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, which was holding about 39.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.53 billion.

On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth/Income Fund and Fidelity Series Canada Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.52 million shares of worth $175.47 million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.95 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $134.77 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.