How To Know If China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Is Expensive At $0.18.

In last trading session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at -$0.03 or -14.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.03M. That closing price of CJJD’s stock is at a discount of -5261.11% from its 52-week high price of $9.65 and is indicating a premium of 5.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 400.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.63%, in the last five days CJJD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 17.81% to its value on the day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.46% in past 5-day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.