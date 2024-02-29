How To Know If Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) Is Expensive At $0.22.

In last trading session, Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) saw 4.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at $0.0 or 0.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.66M. That closing price of CEI’s stock is at a discount of -759.09% from its 52-week high price of $1.89 and is indicating a premium of 31.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.92%, in the last five days CEI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 3.93% to its value on the day. Camber Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.40% in past 5-day. Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) showed a performance of 20.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.43 million shares which calculate 2.66 days to cover the short interests.