How To Know If Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Is Expensive At $0.75.

In last trading session, Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) saw 2.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at $0.24 or 47.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.00M. That closing price of BSGM’s stock is at a discount of -2100.0% from its 52-week high price of $16.50 and is indicating a premium of 65.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 256.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 47.15%, in the last five days BSGM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.75 price level, adding 12.79% to its value on the day. Biosig Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -84.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 108.22% in past 5-day. Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) showed a performance of -65.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 3.66 days to cover the short interests.
Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 64.80% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -60.60% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.54% during past 5 years.
BSGM Dividends
Biosig Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.