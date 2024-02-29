How To Know If Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Is Expensive At $0.75.

In last trading session, Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) saw 2.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at $0.24 or 47.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.00M. That closing price of BSGM’s stock is at a discount of -2100.0% from its 52-week high price of $16.50 and is indicating a premium of 65.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 256.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 47.15%, in the last five days BSGM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.75 price level, adding 12.79% to its value on the day. Biosig Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -84.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 108.22% in past 5-day. Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) showed a performance of -65.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 3.66 days to cover the short interests.