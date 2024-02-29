How To Know If Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Is Expensive At $5.12.

In last trading session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw 1.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.12 trading at -$0.02 or -0.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $861.59M. That closing price of ALLO’s stock is at a discount of -39.45% from its 52-week high price of $7.14 and is indicating a premium of 56.45% from its 52-week low price of $2.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.39%, in the last five days ALLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $5.12 price level, adding 4.83% to its value on the day. Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 59.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.32% in past 5-day. Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) showed a performance of 44.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.45 million shares which calculate 9.12 days to cover the short interests.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allogene Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.50% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.80% in the current quarter and calculating 35.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -46.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20k for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $47k and $52k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -57.40% while estimating it to be -42.30% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.39% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.30% institutions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ALLO for having 24.92 million shares of worth $123.84 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, which was holding about 18.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $93.02 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.43 million shares of worth $25.03 million or 3.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.0 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15.56 million in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.