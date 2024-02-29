Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $6.52?

In recent trading session, Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw 2.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.52 trading at -$2.82 or -30.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.67B. That most recent trading price of GRFS’s stock is at a discount of -86.35% from its 52-week high price of $12.15 and is indicating a premium of 2.61% from its 52-week low price of $6.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -30.19%, in the last five days GRFS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $6.52 price level, adding 30.42% to its value on the day. Grifols SA ADR’s shares saw a change of -43.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.06% in past 5-day. Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) showed a performance of -20.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.1 million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grifols SA ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 109.09% while that of industry is 13.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.94 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.67% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 197.17% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.40%.

GRFS Dividends

Grifols SA ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.71% institutions for Grifols SA ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at GRFS for having 19.79 million shares of worth $125.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 7.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 15.74 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $99.94 million.

On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.38 million shares of worth $84.97 million or 5.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $29.62 million in the company or a holder of 1.78% of company’s stock.