Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) At $0.87: What To Do?

In last trading session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at $0.03 or 3.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.95M. That closing price of GRRR’s stock is at a discount of -1320.69% from its 52-week high price of $12.36 and is indicating a premium of 44.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.93%, in the last five days GRRR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.87 price level, adding 7.08% to its value on the day. Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 61.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.03% in past 5-day. Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) showed a performance of 70.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.23 million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.