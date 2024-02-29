Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) At $0.87: What To Do?

In last trading session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at $0.03 or 3.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.95M. That closing price of GRRR’s stock is at a discount of -1320.69% from its 52-week high price of $12.36 and is indicating a premium of 44.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.93%, in the last five days GRRR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.87 price level, adding 7.08% to its value on the day. Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 61.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.03% in past 5-day. Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) showed a performance of 70.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.23 million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Gorilla Technology Group Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 83.15% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
GRRR Dividends
Gorilla Technology Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 36.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.79% institutions for Gorilla Technology Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. is the top institutional holder at GRRR for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 65361.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.