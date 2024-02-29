Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.34?

In last trading session, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) saw 1.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 12.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at -$0.01 or -4.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.31M. That closing price of GNS’s stock is at a discount of -1302.94% from its 52-week high price of $4.77 and is indicating a premium of 29.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.49%, in the last five days GNS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 7.05% to its value on the day. Genius Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -49.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.72% in past 5-day. Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) showed a performance of -20.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.75 million shares which calculate 1.45 days to cover the short interests.