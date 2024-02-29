FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) At $0.19: What To Do?

In last trading session, FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at -$0.02 or -6.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.94M. That closing price of FAZE’s stock is at a discount of -321.05% from its 52-week high price of $0.80 and is indicating a premium of 21.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.99%, in the last five days FAZE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 35.59% to its value on the day. FaZe Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.43% in past 5-day. FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) showed a performance of -3.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.87 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.