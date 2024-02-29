Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) At $0.06: What To Do?

In last trading session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw 45.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.06 trading at -$0.02 or -23.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.78M. That closing price of FFIE’s stock is at a discount of -82300.0% from its 52-week high price of $49.44 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 42.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -23.66%, in the last five days FFIE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.06 price level, adding 36.1% to its value on the day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s shares saw a change of -72.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.83% in past 5-day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) showed a performance of -57.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.36 million shares which calculate 1.81 days to cover the short interests.