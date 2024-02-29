EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) At $0.09: What To Do?

In last trading session, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) saw 1.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at $0.0 or -4.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.19M. That closing price of EZGO’s stock is at a discount of -2977.78% from its 52-week high price of $2.77 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.06%, in the last five days EZGO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 9.73% to its value on the day. EZGO Technologies Ltd’s shares saw a change of -21.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.26% in past 5-day. EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) showed a performance of -6.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.97 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.