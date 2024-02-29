Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) At $2.57: What To Do?

In last trading session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw 6.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.57 trading at -$0.33 or -11.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $437.98M. That closing price of ESPR’s stock is at a discount of -162.26% from its 52-week high price of $6.74 and is indicating a premium of 72.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.38%, in the last five days ESPR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $2.57 price level, adding 15.18% to its value on the day. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.53% in past 5-day. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) showed a performance of 18.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.07 million shares which calculate 2.52 days to cover the short interests.