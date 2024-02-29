Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) At $2.57: What To Do?

In last trading session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw 6.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.57 trading at -$0.33 or -11.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $437.98M. That closing price of ESPR’s stock is at a discount of -162.26% from its 52-week high price of $6.74 and is indicating a premium of 72.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.38%, in the last five days ESPR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $2.57 price level, adding 15.18% to its value on the day. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.53% in past 5-day. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) showed a performance of 18.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.07 million shares which calculate 2.52 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 62.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 95.07% while that of industry is 12.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.50% in the current quarter and calculating 95.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 159.60% from the last financial year’s standing.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $85.47 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $24.33 million and $25.79 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 251.30% while estimating it to be 64.90% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.09% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.25% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.90%.
ESPR Dividends
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.