Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) At $2.35: What To Do?

In last trading session, Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.35 trading at -$0.11 or -4.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $355.06M. That closing price of ERAS’s stock is at a discount of -59.15% from its 52-week high price of $3.74 and is indicating a premium of 35.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.47%, in the last five days ERAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $2.35 price level, adding 11.32% to its value on the day. Erasca Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.40% in past 5-day. Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) showed a performance of 29.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.27 million shares which calculate 18.31 days to cover the short interests.