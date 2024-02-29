Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) At $2.35: What To Do?

In last trading session, Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.35 trading at -$0.11 or -4.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $355.06M. That closing price of ERAS’s stock is at a discount of -59.15% from its 52-week high price of $3.74 and is indicating a premium of 35.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.47%, in the last five days ERAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $2.35 price level, adding 11.32% to its value on the day. Erasca Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.40% in past 5-day. Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) showed a performance of 29.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.27 million shares which calculate 18.31 days to cover the short interests.
Erasca Inc (ERAS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Erasca Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.39% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
ERAS Dividends
Erasca Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 23.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.01% institutions for Erasca Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Arch Venture Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at ERAS for having 11.06 million shares of worth $30.51 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 10.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.84 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.95 million shares of worth $5.37 million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.87 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.