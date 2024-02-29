Envoy Medical Inc (NASDAQ:COCH) At $3.51: What To Do?

In last trading session, Envoy Medical Inc (NASDAQ:COCH) saw 2.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.51 trading at $2.27 or 183.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.62M. That closing price of COCH’s stock is at a discount of -233.9% from its 52-week high price of $11.72 and is indicating a premium of 78.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23120.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 101.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Envoy Medical Inc (NASDAQ:COCH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 183.06%, in the last five days COCH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $3.51 price level, adding 12.25% to its value on the day. Envoy Medical Inc’s shares saw a change of 93.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 170.00% in past 5-day. Envoy Medical Inc (NASDAQ:COCH) showed a performance of 178.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10710.0 shares which calculate 1.06 days to cover the short interests.