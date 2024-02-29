Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.17?

In last trading session, Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) saw 1.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.0 or -0.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.27M. That closing price of DPRO’s stock is at a discount of -1341.18% from its 52-week high price of $2.45 and is indicating a premium of 23.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 701.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.66%, in the last five days DPRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 25.37% to its value on the day. Draganfly Inc’s shares saw a change of -65.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -53.92% in past 5-day. Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) showed a performance of -56.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.51 million shares which calculate 2.24 days to cover the short interests.