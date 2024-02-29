Does ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) Look Expensive At $19.46? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.46 trading at $0.32 or 1.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.65B. That most recent trading price of ZTO’s stock is at a discount of -54.42% from its 52-week high price of $30.05 and is indicating a premium of 18.29% from its 52-week low price of $15.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days ZTO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $19.46 price level, adding 2.31% to its value on the day. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -8.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.21% in past 5-day. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO) showed a performance of 18.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.0 million shares which calculate 4.16 days to cover the short interests.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.39% while that of industry is -4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2.60% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.52 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.34 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.42 billion and $1.25 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.30% while estimating it to be 6.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.08% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.44% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.50%.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.58% institutions for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at ZTO for having 41.79 million shares of worth $1.05 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $482.95 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 36.8 million shares of worth $1.02 billion or 6.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.02 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $139.66 million in the company or a holder of 0.82% of company’s stock.