Does SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) Look Expensive At $0.22? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) saw 19.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at -$0.13 or -37.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.24M. That closing price of SMX’s stock is at a discount of -188800.0% from its 52-week high price of $415.58 and is indicating a premium of 4.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -37.61%, in the last five days SMX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 43.59% to its value on the day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s shares saw a change of -69.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -37.09% in past 5-day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) showed a performance of -35.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.12 million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.