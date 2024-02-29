Does SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) Look Expensive At $1.95? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.95 trading at $0.17 or 9.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.22M. That closing price of LAES’s stock is at a discount of -1361.54% from its 52-week high price of $28.50 and is indicating a premium of 53.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.55%, in the last five days LAES remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $1.95 price level, adding 18.75% to its value on the day. SEALSQ Corp’s shares saw a change of 52.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.22% in past 5-day. SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) showed a performance of 1.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.18 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.