Does Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) Look Expensive At $11.87? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.87 trading at $0.25 or 2.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That most recent trading price of OPRA’s stock is at a discount of -140.78% from its 52-week high price of $28.58 and is indicating a premium of 31.17% from its 52-week low price of $8.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 756.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.11%, in the last five days OPRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $11.87 price level, adding 7.27% to its value on the day. Opera Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -10.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.71% in past 5-day. Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) showed a performance of 5.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.1 million shares which calculate 4.44 days to cover the short interests.

Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Opera Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 172.00% while that of industry is 27.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $99.7 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $112.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $81.99 million and $96.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.60% while estimating it to be 16.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.46% during past 5 years.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.69% institutions for Opera Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenhouse Funds, LLLP is the top institutional holder at OPRA for having 2.21 million shares of worth $43.84 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 1.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.36 million.

On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.35 million shares of worth $5.54 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 85780.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.7 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.