Does Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) Look Expensive At $0.11? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at $0.0 or 0.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $83.47M. That closing price of NUTX’s stock is at a discount of -1527.27% from its 52-week high price of $1.79 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.09%, in the last five days NUTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 11.93% to its value on the day. Nutex Health Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.08% in past 5-day. Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) showed a performance of -12.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.5 million shares which calculate 1.16 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.01% during past 5 years.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 29 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.81% institutions for Nutex Health Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at NUTX for having 9.72 million shares of worth $4.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Truist Financial Corp, which was holding about 3.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.45 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.06 million shares of worth $3.82 million or 1.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.67 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.29 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.