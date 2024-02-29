Does Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) Look Expensive At $1.08? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) saw 6.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at $0.04 or 3.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.91M. That most recent trading price of LASE’s stock is at a discount of -569.44% from its 52-week high price of $7.23 and is indicating a premium of 37.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24930.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 70.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.85%, in the last five days LASE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 9.24% to its value on the day. Laser Photonics Corp’s shares saw a change of -8.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.74% in past 5-day. Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) showed a performance of -1.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42540.0 shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.