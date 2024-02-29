Does Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) Look Expensive At $1.08? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) saw 6.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at $0.04 or 3.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.91M. That most recent trading price of LASE’s stock is at a discount of -569.44% from its 52-week high price of $7.23 and is indicating a premium of 37.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24930.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 70.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 3.85%, in the last five days LASE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 9.24% to its value on the day. Laser Photonics Corp’s shares saw a change of -8.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.74% in past 5-day. Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) showed a performance of -1.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42540.0 shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.
LASE Dividends
Laser Photonics Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 52.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.61% institutions for Laser Photonics Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LASE for having 91809.0 shares of worth $0.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 61753.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 59452.0 shares of worth $0.18 million or 0.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32357.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.