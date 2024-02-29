Does HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Look Expensive At $4.00? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) saw 7.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.00 trading at -$0.33 or -7.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $402.08M. That closing price of HIVE’s stock is at a discount of -71.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.84 and is indicating a premium of 45.0% from its 52-week low price of $2.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.62%, in the last five days HIVE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $4.00 price level, adding 12.47% to its value on the day. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -11.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.96% in past 5-day. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) showed a performance of 15.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.6 million shares which calculate 2.69 days to cover the short interests.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.45% while that of industry is 9.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.50% in the current quarter and calculating -31.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.68 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $18.22 million and $22.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 90.30% while estimating it to be 9.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.45% during past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.19% institutions for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at HIVE for having 2.84 million shares of worth $13.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Toroso Investments, LLC, which was holding about 2.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.02 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.8 million shares of worth $20.62 million or 4.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.31 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.8 million in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.