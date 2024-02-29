Does FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) Look Expensive At $0.45? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at -$0.1 or -17.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.38M. That closing price of FTCI’s stock is at a discount of -760.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.87 and is indicating a premium of 37.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 936.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.40%, in the last five days FTCI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.45 price level, adding 21.05% to its value on the day. FTC Solar Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.72% in past 5-day. FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) showed a performance of -22.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.21 million shares which calculate 14.13 days to cover the short interests.