Does FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) Look Expensive At $0.45? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at -$0.1 or -17.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.38M. That closing price of FTCI’s stock is at a discount of -760.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.87 and is indicating a premium of 37.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 936.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.
FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.40%, in the last five days FTCI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.45 price level, adding 21.05% to its value on the day. FTC Solar Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.72% in past 5-day. FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) showed a performance of -22.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.21 million shares which calculate 14.13 days to cover the short interests.
FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that FTC Solar Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.72% while that of industry is 22.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
FTCI Dividends
FTC Solar Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 26 and March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 37.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.06% institutions for FTC Solar Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Hill City Capital, Lp is the top institutional holder at FTCI for having 4.33 million shares of worth $13.94 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 3.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.09 million.
On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.25 million shares of worth $6.11 million or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.52 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.