Does Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Look Expensive At $15.49? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.49 trading at $0.93 or 6.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.67B. That most recent trading price of CPRX’s stock is at a discount of -17.62% from its 52-week high price of $18.22 and is indicating a premium of 28.41% from its 52-week low price of $11.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.39%, in the last five days CPRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $15.49 price level, adding 6.12% to its value on the day. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.44% in past 5-day. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) showed a performance of 4.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.67 million shares which calculate 4.57 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.39% while that of industry is 13.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.20% in the current quarter and calculating 23.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 85.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $110.57 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $101.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $60.76 million and $85.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 82.00% while estimating it to be 18.50% for the next quarter.

CPRX Dividends

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.48% institutions for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CPRX for having 15.85 million shares of worth $213.05 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 9.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $127.05 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.76 million shares of worth $79.08 million or 6.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.03 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $84.68 million in the company or a holder of 5.66% of company’s stock.