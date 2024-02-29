Does BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) Look Expensive At $0.35? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) saw 2.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.01 or 0.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.25M. That closing price of BZFD’s stock is at a discount of -385.71% from its 52-week high price of $1.70 and is indicating a premium of 54.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.81%, in the last five days BZFD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 28.22% to its value on the day. BuzzFeed Inc’s shares saw a change of 38.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 58.65% in past 5-day. BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) showed a performance of 85.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.92 million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.