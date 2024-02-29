Does Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) Look Expensive At $0.49? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) saw 14.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.49 trading at $0.03 or 6.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.39M. That closing price of AULT’s stock is at a discount of -141373.47% from its 52-week high price of $693.22 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.42%, in the last five days AULT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $0.49 price level, adding 40.15% to its value on the day. Ault Alliance Inc’s shares saw a change of -78.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.62% in past 5-day. Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) showed a performance of -23.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.17 million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.