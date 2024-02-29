Does Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) Look Expensive At $0.49? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) saw 14.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.49 trading at $0.03 or 6.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.39M. That closing price of AULT’s stock is at a discount of -141373.47% from its 52-week high price of $693.22 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.42%, in the last five days AULT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $0.49 price level, adding 40.15% to its value on the day. Ault Alliance Inc’s shares saw a change of -78.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.62% in past 5-day. Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) showed a performance of -23.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.17 million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 156.40% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.36 million for the same. Company posted $7.8 million and $32.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.
AULT Dividends
Ault Alliance Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 15 and April 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.95% institutions for Ault Alliance Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AULT for having 44619.0 shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5666.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29179.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27340.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16916.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $87117.0 in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.