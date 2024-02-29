Does Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) Look Expensive At $1.71? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.71 trading at $0.07 or 4.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.14M. That most recent trading price of AUVI’s stock is at a discount of -7794.74% from its 52-week high price of $135.00 and is indicating a premium of 14.62% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 99520.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 4.27%, in the last five days while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $1.71 price level, adding 6.04% to its value on the day. Applied UV Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) showed a performance of -32.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17420.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Applied UV Inc (AUVI) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 115.00% from the last financial year’s standing. 1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.84 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $5.91 million and $5.88 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 83.60% while estimating it to be 94.80% for the next quarter.
AUVI Dividends
Applied UV Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 6.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.22% institutions for Applied UV Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc is the top institutional holder at AUVI for having 1799.0 shares of worth $3085.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 686.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1176.0.
On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1719.0 shares of worth $2948.0 or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 49.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $84.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.