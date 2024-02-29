Does Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) Look Expensive At $1.71? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.71 trading at $0.07 or 4.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.14M. That most recent trading price of AUVI’s stock is at a discount of -7794.74% from its 52-week high price of $135.00 and is indicating a premium of 14.62% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 99520.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.27%, in the last five days while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $1.71 price level, adding 6.04% to its value on the day. Applied UV Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) showed a performance of -32.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17420.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.