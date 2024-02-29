Do You Like Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) At $0.05?

In last trading session, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) saw 3.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.05 trading at -$0.01 or -2.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.68M. That closing price of BRSH’s stock is at a discount of -20900.0% from its 52-week high price of $10.50 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.31%, in the last five days BRSH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.05 price level, adding 31.32% to its value on the day. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.61% in past 5-day. Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) showed a performance of -54.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.56 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.