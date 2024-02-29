Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) At $0.25: What To Do?

In last trading session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) saw 12.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at $0.02 or 7.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.87M. That closing price of CNXA’s stock is at a discount of -5500.0% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and is indicating a premium of 44.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.96%, in the last five days CNXA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 19.35% to its value on the day. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 24.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.20% in past 5-day. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) showed a performance of 14.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.62 million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.