Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) At $10.26: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.26 trading at -$2.11 or -17.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $634.89M. That most recent trading price of CMPS’s stock is at a discount of -24.27% from its 52-week high price of $12.75 and is indicating a premium of 51.17% from its 52-week low price of $5.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 705.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.06%, in the last five days CMPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $10.26 price level, adding 19.53% to its value on the day. Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 17.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.50% in past 5-day. Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) showed a performance of -10.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.92 million shares which calculate 5.65 days to cover the short interests.