C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) At $10.95: What To Do?

In last trading session, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw 5.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.95 trading at $1.2 or 12.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $751.17M. That closing price of CCCC’s stock is at a premium of 6.39% from its 52-week high price of $10.25 and is indicating a premium of 90.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.31%, in the last five days CCCC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $10.95 price level, adding 3.69% to its value on the day. C4 Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 93.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.03% in past 5-day. C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) showed a performance of 72.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.18 million shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.
C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that C4 Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 247.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.60% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.90% in the current quarter and calculating 27.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.62 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $5.15 million and $2.66 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.00% while estimating it to be 42.60% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.05% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.76% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.30%.
CCCC Dividends
C4 Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.