C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) At $10.95: What To Do?

In last trading session, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw 5.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.95 trading at $1.2 or 12.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $751.17M. That closing price of CCCC’s stock is at a premium of 6.39% from its 52-week high price of $10.25 and is indicating a premium of 90.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.31%, in the last five days CCCC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $10.95 price level, adding 3.69% to its value on the day. C4 Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 93.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.03% in past 5-day. C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) showed a performance of 72.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.18 million shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.