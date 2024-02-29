BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) At $0.21: What To Do?

In last trading session, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) saw 3.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at $0.0 or -1.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.19M. That closing price of BCAN’s stock is at a discount of -2061.9% from its 52-week high price of $4.54 and is indicating a premium of 23.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 497.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.62%, in the last five days BCAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.21 price level, adding 20.75% to its value on the day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc’s shares saw a change of -39.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.36% in past 5-day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) showed a performance of -14.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 72830.0 shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.