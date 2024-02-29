BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) At $0.21: What To Do?

In last trading session, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) saw 3.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at $0.0 or -1.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.19M. That closing price of BCAN’s stock is at a discount of -2061.9% from its 52-week high price of $4.54 and is indicating a premium of 23.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 497.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.62%, in the last five days BCAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.21 price level, adding 20.75% to its value on the day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc’s shares saw a change of -39.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.36% in past 5-day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) showed a performance of -14.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 72830.0 shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.
BCAN Dividends
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 66.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.79% institutions for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at BCAN for having 0.66 million shares of worth $2.19 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.46 million.