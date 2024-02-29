Buy, Sell Or Hold X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) At $0.93?

In last trading session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw 2.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.93 trading at -$0.07 or -6.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $155.56M. That closing price of XFOR’s stock is at a discount of -177.42% from its 52-week high price of $2.58 and is indicating a premium of 38.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.60%, in the last five days XFOR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.93 price level, adding 9.71% to its value on the day. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.06% in past 5-day. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) showed a performance of 9.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.23 million shares which calculate 10.32 days to cover the short interests.