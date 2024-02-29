Buy, Sell Or Hold Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) At $1.21?

In last trading session, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) saw 16.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.34 or 38.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.35M. That closing price of VLCN’s stock is at a discount of -32441.32% from its 52-week high price of $393.75 and is indicating a premium of 33.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 876.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 38.68%, in the last five days VLCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 15.97% to its value on the day. Volcon Inc’s shares saw a change of -72.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.08% in past 5-day. Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) showed a performance of -80.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.