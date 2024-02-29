Buy, Sell Or Hold U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) At $0.07?

In last trading session, U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) saw 16.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.07 trading at $0.0 or -0.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.73M. That closing price of UCAR’s stock is at a discount of -107042.86% from its 52-week high price of $75.00 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.84%, in the last five days UCAR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $0.07 price level, adding 19.54% to its value on the day. U Power Ltd’s shares saw a change of -61.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.05% in past 5-day. U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) showed a performance of -35.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.23 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.