Buy, Sell Or Hold Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) At $7.02?

In recent trading session, Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) saw 9.4 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.02 trading at $1.45 or 26.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.53M. That most recent trading price of SIDU’s stock is at a discount of -1381.48% from its 52-week high price of $104.00 and is indicating a premium of 53.42% from its 52-week low price of $3.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 977.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 26.03%, in the last five days SIDU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $7.02 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Sidus Space Inc’s shares saw a change of -20.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 67.94% in past 5-day. Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) showed a performance of 44.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 75970.0 shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $986k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.9 million and $2.33 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -48.10% while estimating it to be -14.10% for the next quarter.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.05% institutions for Sidus Space Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SIDU for having 37674.0 shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 2.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 19178.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5184.0 shares of worth $39385.0 or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4998.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $37972.0 in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.