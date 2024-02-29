Buy, Sell Or Hold SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) At $0.65?

In last trading session, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) saw 9.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at -$0.12 or -15.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.56M. That closing price of ICU’s stock is at a discount of -395.38% from its 52-week high price of $3.22 and is indicating a premium of 75.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.38%, in the last five days ICU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 62.14% to its value on the day. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of 47.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -54.95% in past 5-day. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) showed a performance of -22.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.49 million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.