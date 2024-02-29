Buy, Sell Or Hold Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:RMCO) At $1.53?

In recent trading session, Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:RMCO) saw 5.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.16 or 12.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.14M. That most recent trading price of RMCO’s stock is at a discount of -1401.31% from its 52-week high price of $22.97 and is indicating a premium of 28.1% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 88030.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 702.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:RMCO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.04%, in the last five days RMCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.53 price level, subtracting -4.08% to its value on the day. Royalty Management Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -9.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.80% in past 5-day. Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:RMCO) showed a performance of 0.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30720.0 shares which calculate 0.75 days to cover the short interests.