Buy, Sell Or Hold Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:RMCO) At $1.53?

In recent trading session, Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:RMCO) saw 5.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.16 or 12.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.14M. That most recent trading price of RMCO’s stock is at a discount of -1401.31% from its 52-week high price of $22.97 and is indicating a premium of 28.1% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 88030.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 702.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:RMCO) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 12.04%, in the last five days RMCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.53 price level, subtracting -4.08% to its value on the day. Royalty Management Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -9.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.80% in past 5-day. Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:RMCO) showed a performance of 0.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30720.0 shares which calculate 0.75 days to cover the short interests.
RMCO Dividends
Royalty Management Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:RMCO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 1,016.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -6.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.86% institutions for Royalty Management Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company.