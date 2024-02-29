Buy, Sell Or Hold Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) At $1.03?

In recent trading session, Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at $0.2 or 24.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $51.47M. That most recent trading price of RNLX’s stock is at a discount of -292.23% from its 52-week high price of $4.04 and is indicating a premium of 76.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.10%, in the last five days RNLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 10.43% to its value on the day. Renalytix Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 164.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.72% in past 5-day. Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) showed a performance of 221.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.6 million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Renalytix Plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.00% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.40% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.1 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $724k and $518k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 51.90% while estimating it to be 276.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -134.94% during past 5 years.

RNLX Dividends

Renalytix Plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.57% institutions for Renalytix Plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. is the top institutional holder at RNLX for having 1.03 million shares of worth $3.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pinnacle Associates, Ltd., which was holding about 0.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.45 million.

On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13296.0 shares of worth $38558.0 or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4865.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11821.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.