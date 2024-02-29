Buy, Sell Or Hold Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) At $0.71?

In last trading session, Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) saw 1.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at -$0.11 or -13.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.28M. That closing price of NXU’s stock is at a discount of -21238.03% from its 52-week high price of $151.50 and is indicating a discount of -14.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.34%, in the last five days NXU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 38.26% to its value on the day. Nxu Inc’s shares saw a change of -69.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.28% in past 5-day. Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) showed a performance of -34.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.